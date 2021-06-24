NCoS promotes 104 officers in Yobe Command

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has promoted 104 senior and junior officers to their next ranks at the Yobe Command.

Speaking while decorating the officers in Damaturu on Wednesday, the Command’s Controller of Corrections, Ali Isah, noted that promotion comes with responsibility.

“ As I extend the congratulatory message of the Comptroller-General of Corrections to you, I want you to uphold this honour.

“ You have been elevated to another step and position which carries responsibility and requires a change of character.

“ Promotion is not an ordinary thing; it is historic, you are being recognized, so there is a challenge on you. Wherever you go, try to uphold it,” he said.

Isah disclosed that the highest rank in the promotions was a Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), with the lowest rank being Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II (ASC II).

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, DCC Abdulhamid Shehu, thanked the service for approving the promotions, saying that as a recognition of their hard work, it would spur them to redouble their efforts. (NAN)

