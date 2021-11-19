NCoS pays last respect to its pioneer C-G, Ojo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday paid the last respect to its pioneer retired Controller-General (C-G), Josiah Ojo, in a ceremonial lying in state at its state headquarters, Benin, Edo.The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the C-G, Haliru Nababa, led senior officers of the service to pay their last respect to the late C-G.Nababa was represented by his Deputy C-G, Muhnammed Ahmed Turkur, in charge of operations.

He, along with the senior officers, did a slow march round late Ojo’s corpse covered with the NCoS’s official colours of yellow and green and insignia of his last position and rounded it off with a salute.

NAN reports that the remains of the late Ojo was later taken to St. James Anglican Church, Akpakpava Road, Benin for funeral mass, preceding official parade and interment at his GRA residence, Benin.NAN reports that the late Ojo enlisted into the defunct Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) as an ASP on March 2, 1965, and rose to the apex position as its Director on June 1, 1990 .The late Ojo later became pioneer C-G when it was reorganised on Oct.1, 1992 until his retirement in 1994.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on late Ojo the prestigious award of Officer of Order Of the Niger on Nov. 16, 2000.The late Ojo, who hailed from Ujoelen-Ekpoma,,was born on Nov.20 1931 and died 2021. He was 90 . ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...