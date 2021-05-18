The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is partnering with non- governmental organisations to rehabilitate, care and reintegrate inmates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Controller of NCoS, Mr Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki, said this during the second parliamentary meeting of the officers of the Correctional Service and non- governmental organisations.

Maiyaki said that the aim of the meeting was to build the vision and mission of the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, on the staff welfare and inmates centre care and development.

He, however, noted that the welfare of inmates had improved generally with the help of the non- governmental organisations to that the inmates needed more and solicit more support.

“It is of this basis that we have connected all NGOs together to see how this initiative will be of more benefit to both the staff and the inmates particularly.

“This is the second parliamentary section and i can tell you that it has yielded fruitful result because of alot of development that have come up.

“The NGOs have helped inmates and has provided great support, apart from the training they rendered inmates in various custodial centres, Suleja centre for instance, now have water running in the centre.

“Staff training, inmates training, acquired skills, educational assistance for those who wanted to go to school, after care materials and many more have been provided with the help of the NGOs.

“But there is a call to do more for the inmates. We need more support for the inmates in terms of their welfare as well.“We hope this meeting will help us achieve the desired goals, ” he said.

The Liaison Officer, Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organisation (CAPIO), Miss Etoro Inyang, said that the parliamentary meeting was important as it showed that the correctional service appreciated the efforts of the NGOs so far.Inyang said that it was however, a call to do more, adding that it was also a platform to strengthen the relationship with the Correctional Service.

“Now we know that we know more of the needs of the inmates, and how the NGOs can step up to assist in providing basic amenities for them to make their stay worthwhile, ” she said.

A returned inmates, Mrs Lucy Dangana, appreciated the efforts of the NGOs for their care and support while she was in the custodial centre.Dangana a mother of four children, noted that the skills she learnt had helped her since she was out of the custodial centres as she learnt how to make hair and reusable sanitary pads.

“I own my own shop now after leaving the correctional centre and I am quite established as the NGOs did not only help me in learning the skills but also set me up financially,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other NGOs present were The VOICE, Prisons Fellowship Centre, Chify Rehabilitation Centre, Da’aurah Muslim Ummah and Forum for Prisons Visitation and Assistance, among others.

Inmates present also mentioned some of thier needs as mattresses, mosquito nets, disinfectants and blankets.(NAN).

