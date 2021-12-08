NCoS partners ministry for speedy justice delivery in Enugu

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, says it is partnering the Ministry of Justice in Enugu State for a robust and speedy justice delivery in the state.

The state’s Controller of Corrections, Mr Nicholas Obiako, said this on Wednesday in Enugu when he paid a courtesy call on the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mellitus Eze.

Obiako, who doubles as the Commander of NCoS Enugu State Command, called for collaboration by the ministry and the command to aid decongestion of custodial centres in the state.

“I strongly believe that a greater and close synergy among stakeholders and state actors in the criminal justice delivery system is key to robust and speedy trials for the inmates.

“It is clear that no one stakeholder or state actor in the justice delivery system can function alone. We need each other to succeed,” he said.

Responding, Eze pledged the commitment of his ministry towards sustaining the existing relationship with the command for speedy dispensation of justice.

“I appreciate you for the visit as well as request that it will be a frequent one as it will assist both establishments to sort out bottlenecks retarding the speedy dispensation of justice.

“Our close working relationship will further lead to the decongestion of the three custodial centres in the state,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

