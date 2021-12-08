NCoS partners ministry for speedy justice delivery in Enugu

December 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), State Command, says it is partnering the Ministry of Justice in State for a robust and speedy justice in the state.

The state’s Controller of Corrections, Mr Nicholas Obiako, said this on Wednesday in when he paid a courtesy call state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mellitus Eze.

Obiako, who doubles as the Commander of NCoS State Command, called for collaboration by the ministry and the command to aid decongestion of custodial centres in the state.

strongly believe that a greater and close synergy among stakeholders and state actors in the criminal justice delivery system is key to robust and speedy trials for the inmates.

“It is clear that no one stakeholder or state actor in the justice delivery system can function alone. We need each other to succeed,” he said.

Responding, Eze pledged the commitment of his ministry towards sustaining the existing relationship with the command for speedy dispensation of justice.

appreciate you for the visit as well as request that it will be a frequent one as it will assist both establishments to sort out bottlenecks retarding the speedy dispensation of justice.

“Our close working relationship will further lead to the decongestion of the three custodial centres in the state,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,