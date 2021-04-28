NCoS partners ESUT to enhance inmates education

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command says it will partner with the Enugu State University of and Technology (ESUT) to enhance inmates’ education in custodian centres in the state.

The NCoS Controller in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Emelue, said when he paid a working visit to the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Charles Eze, in Agbani Campus, Nkanu West Local Area of the state.

Emelue extolled the enviable height the had attained under the leadership  of Eze.

“NCoS is seeking to formalise the between the two institutions in the area of inmates’ educational development, manpower, students research programme and internship,’’ he said.

The controller noted that the NCoS had changed its focus on imprisonment to holistic inmates’ Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (3-Rs) in line  with its new Act.

“I believe that great university can be tool in the area of inmates’ educational development as the service already has National Open University of Nigerian (NOUN) Special Study Centre in its custodian centres.

“Having erudite facilitators visit these centres will enhance inmates’ educational development while in the three custodian centres,’’ he appealed.

Responding, Eze commended the controller for considering the university as a worthy partner in inmates’ educational development.

The vice chancellor, however, pledged the ’s support to achieve the NCoS demand.

“I will treat your request for facilitators with dispatch; knowing how critical your is in maintenance of order and a source of research for our students.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our working together will help in building as well,’’ he said. (NAN)

