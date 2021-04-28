The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command says it will partner with the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to enhance inmates’ education in custodian centres in the state.

The NCoS Controller in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Emelue, said this when he paid a working visit to the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Charles Eze, in Agbani Campus, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Emelue extolled the enviable height the institution had attained under the leadership of Eze.

“NCoS is seeking to formalise the relationship between the two institutions in the area of inmates’ educational development, manpower, students research programme and internship,’’ he said.

The controller noted that the NCoS had changed its focus on imprisonment to holistic inmates’ Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (3-Rs) in line with its new Act.

“I believe that this great university can be tool in the area of inmates’ educational development as the service already has National Open University of Nigerian (NOUN) Special Study Centre in its custodian centres.

“Having erudite facilitators visit these centres will enhance inmates’ educational development while in the three custodian centres,’’ he appealed.

Responding, Eze commended the controller for considering the university as a worthy partner in inmates’ educational development.

The vice chancellor, however, pledged the institution’s support to achieve the NCoS demand.

“I will treat your request for facilitators with dispatch; knowing how critical your institution is in maintenance of public order and a source of research for our students.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our working together will help in nation building as well,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

