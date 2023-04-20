NCoS partners Anglican Church to improve training for juvenile inmates

By Alex Enebeli

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has partnered the Anglican Church to improve its Borstal Training Institution in Enugu for training and reformation of younger inmates.

This is contained in a statement by the Controller of Corrections, Mrs Elizabeth Ezenwanne and signed by the institute’s Public Relation Officer, Stephen Ehigimetor on Thursday in Enugu.

Ehigimetor quoted Ezenwanne to have sought the Church’s partnership in improving the training school when she and her staff paid a courtesy visit to the Anglican Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Bishop Sosthenes Eze on April 18.

Ezenwanne, who is also the Principal of the institute, said the purpose of the visit was to inform the bishop about the school

She added the visit was also to seek a way the Church could partner the school in addressing some of its challenges.

She, however, listed the challenges as lack of water supply, building of workshops, chapel, and clinics, among others which had been hindering the reopening of the school.

Receiving Ezenwanne and her staff, Eze promised to partner with the school and promised to be of great assistance to see that the school reopened in a record time.

Eze equally thanked the principal for finding the Church worthy to partake in its projects for the betterment of Nigerian youths who would be reformed through the school. (NAN)