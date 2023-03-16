NCoS: Parole board unveils operational guidelines, protocol

By Ibironke Ariyo

Chairman, National Parole Board, Justice Suleiman Galadima, has unveiled the operational guidelines and protocol for parole administration, for effective and efficient implementation of non-custodial measures in Nigeria.

The final copy of the operational guidelines was presented to the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, by Suleiman on Thursday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr Uju Agomoh on Thursday in Abuja.

Galadima lauded members of the technical committee and PRAWA for their efforts at developing the document which would serve as a practice guideline for parole administration in Nigeria.

According to him, the guideline provides clear direction on application for parole, eligibility criteria, parole suitability assessment procedure and clear guidelines for administering the parole process in the country.

He said that the parole administration would facilitate the actualisation of the objectives of the NCoS Act, 2019, as provided in Section 2 of the Act.

Galadima implored the correctional service and government to provide adequate support for effective functioning of the board.

In his response, the NCoS controller-general thanked the parole board for its commitment, zeal and sacrifices in ensuring effective implementation of parole in Nigeria.

Nababa expressed the readiness of the service, under his leadership, to provide necessary support to the board.

He also reiterated his commitment to the effective implementation of non-custodial measures in the country.

Participants at the presentation ceremony included: the Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh , Deputy Controllers-General and other senior officers of the correctional service.

Highpoint of the occasion was the public display of the parole protocol and exchange of gifts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that parole is a conscious effort of government to release prisoners temporarily or permanently before the expiration of their sentence.

NAN also reports that PRAWA and the British Council, through the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) programme, supported the inauguration of the parole and mental health review boards. (NAN)