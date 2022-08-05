NCoS, NSCDC agree to strengthen security at Enugu custodial centres

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Enugu State and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said they would collaborate to strenghten security at the custodial centres in the state.



The Controller of Corrections, Mr Nicholas Obiako, and the new NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Alloyious Udeh, reached the agreement on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udeh was in the office of the NCoS boss on a courtesy visit.



Obiako assured him that his command would sustain the cordial relationship that existed between the two organisations during his predecessors’ tenure.



He said: “The two services under the same ministry should complement each other to achieve national security.



“This command is looking forward to a high level of cooperation to continue to make Enugu State safe for business and development.”



Earlier, Udeh said that his visit was to enable them “to chart a more formidable course” on how to secure custodial centres under NSCDC’s Area of Responsibility.



He said that maximum security in the state could only be achieved through a robust synergy among the sister security agencies.



“I pledge the support of the NSCDC toward protecting the three custodial centres as critical National Asset that needs not be breached,” Udeh said.



He also said that his visit was in line with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbsola’s, directive to the NSCDC commandants, who were newly posted to states. (NAN)

