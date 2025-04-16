NCoS making significant strides in inmates’ rehabilitation  – Spokesperson

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has made significant strides in inmate rehabilitation, with programmes designed to provide educational

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has made significant strides in inmate rehabilitation, with programmes designed to provide educational and vocational training, positioning inmates for successful reintegration into society.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Abubakar Umar said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

These programmes, he said, include vocational training and educational initiatives, equip inmates with the tools they need to return to society as productive citizens.

”The government’s commitment to inmate rehabilitation is not just about reforming behaviour.

‘It is about empowering inmates with the skills and qualifications needed to contribute positively to society once they completed their sentences,” he said.

He said one of the most impactful reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was the prioritisation of inmates’ rehabilitation.

This, he said were through structured educational, vocational, and psychosocial support programmes.

“Rehabilitation is at the core of what we do. It’s not enough to just secure the inmates; we also need to prepare them for a life outside the prison walls.

“The correctional service is not just a holding centre—it is a reformation ground.

“We have inmates who entered our facilities with no formal education and are now PhD candidates. That is the success story we want Nigerians to hear,”he said.

Umar cited the story of one particular inmate who entered a custodial centre without a WAEC certificate and has earned a Bachelor’s degree, completed a Master’s programme, and was currently pursuing a PhD.

“The inmate has authored five books, including The Catalyst of Self Development, The Eagle and the Storm, Crime Scenes among others.

“This is the real success of our rehabilitation programmes.

“As I am talking to you right now, five inmates recently graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), earning degrees in disciplines such as Political Science, Criminology, Peace Studies among others.

“These are real, measurable impacts and not speculation,” he said.

The NCoS, Umar said, has also invested heavily in vocational training programmes, giving inmates the chance to acquire skills that would help them support themselves upon release.

The SPRO said that the government’s approach to inmate rehabilitation was holistic, ensuring that once inmates were ready for reintegration, they are not left to face the world alone.

Umar said that upon release, inmates who have undergone vocational training receive tools and financial support to help them start a new life.

”Inmates are trained in a wide range of trades, including welding, carpentry, hairdressing, and barbering among others.

“We ensure that inmates are not just educated, but also equipped with marketable skills.

“Upon completion of their sentence, they are given starter packs with the tools they need to set up their own businesses,” he said.

Umar said many of the inmates who have undergone rehabilitation were now leading successful lives outside the prison.

He shared examples of former inmates who have turned their lives around, contributing to their communities and proving the effectiveness of the NCoS’s programs.

“We have numerous success stories. Inmates who were once incarcerated are now employers of labour, skilled professionals, and active contributors to their communities,”he said.

Umar urged the public and stakeholders to continue supporting the Service, especially under the leadership of the current Controller-General, Sylvester Nwakuche whom he described as “a seasoned officer with a vision for true correctional transformation.

The NCoS spokesman also appealed to the public to recognise and support the efforts of the NCoS in rehabilitating inmates.

He emphasised that the NCoS was more than a security agency adding that it was a reform-oriented institution charged with the rehabilitation of over 70,000 inmates nationwide.

He called for a shift in focus, urging Nigerians to acknowledge the positive changes taking place within the correctional system rather than focusing on isolated negative reports.

”Our goal is to uncover the root causes of anti-social behaviours and help these individuals return to society better than they came in.

“The government’s reforms are working, and the results speak for themselves. This is our mandate and we are fulfilling it,”he assured.

NAN reports that in April 2025, the NCoS reported a total of 79,611 inmates, including both convicted individuals and those awaiting trial.

This figure includes 53,225 pretrial inmates (66 per cent of the total) and 26,841 convicted inmates (34 per cent of the total).

The official capacity of the Nigerian prison system is 50,153. (NAN)