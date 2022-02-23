NCoS is not recruiting, spokesman alerts job seekers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is not recruiting and cautioned potential job seeker against falling into the hands of scammers.

The NCoS Public Relations Officer Francis Enobore made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

The spokesman said that some unscrupulous elements had opened a ‘recruitment’ portal codenamed ‘NCoS 2023 Recruitment Exercise’ and were charging fees purportedly to access the portal.

He said NCoS “wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and there is no official portal opened to that effect.

“Applicants are, therefore, advised to beware of fraudsters out to fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money.

“It is important to note that recruitment into the Service, when vacancy exists and approval is secured from the appropriate quarters is usually opened to the public for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online.

“The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement or access fees. (NAN)

