NCoS inmates football competition kicks-off in Enugu

Six clubs are participating in a football competition organised for inmates of Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre, in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition, sponsored by Chief Emeka Okoye, a philanthropist, kicked off on Monday and will run till Jan. 3, 2024.

The six teams participating include, Controller of Corrections, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Emeka Okoye, CAPIO, NOWAS, and Freedom-at-Last teams.

The winning club will get N100,000 while the runners up will go home with N60,000 and third place winner will grab N40,000.

There would be monetary prizes for best player of the competition, best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer and best defensive player among others.

The opening match was between Emeka Okoye and Deputy Controller of Corrections teams.

In his address before the kick-off, Mr Sunday Oyakhire, the Controller in charge of the Custodial Centre, said that the competition was part of the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates into the society.

He added that it was an innovative way of reforming and re-orienting the inmates, and encouraging them to exploit their hidden potentials.

According to him, the Controller-General of NCOs, Halliru Nababa, has recently pledged to recommend for the release of any outstanding footballer.

He said club owners, football scouts and managers have been invited to watch the semi-final, third place and final matches.He expressed the hope that the inmates “will turn out to be leading football stars in the country and internationally.” (NAN

“We normally invite coaches from outside, football teams, football managers and others for them to look at the good and quality players they can incorporate into their teams once they are out of custody.

“These coaches, managers and scouts can also facilitate the recommendation for the release of the spotted or discovered talents.”

By Stanley Nwanosike

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

