NCoS hotel project not funded by FG, says Spokesman

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that the Correctional Service Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (COCOS) “hotel and gardens” project was not funded by the Federal Government.

The Public Relations Officer( SPRO) Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Umar Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that that the hotel was an investment of the NCoS Cooperative society.

Abubakar, who reacted to the issues raised about the facility, said that the hotel, shared on the service’s official Facebook page, was strictly about staff welfare.

He emphasised that it was a product of strategic thinking and efficiency on the part of the agency‘s cooperative unit.

NAN gathered that there was a report circulating in some sections of the media that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) had just built a magnificent hotel.

Abubakar, who wondered why some people would discourage meaningful investments said that the “COCOS hotels and Gardens” was inaugurated on March 1, 2021 by the Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

According to him, the said report is not only misleading, but also targeted towards misinforming the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said hotel was built in the year 2021 and it’s exclusively owned by the Correctional Cooperative Society.

“The Cooperative society was established for all personnel of the Service and was formed in the year 1996.

“The said hotel has been opened for business since its establishment in 2021, and located along Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road, Abuja.

“ In terms of funding and day-to-day administration, the hotel is owned by COCOS and managed as a corporate entity, “he said.

Abubakar said that the Cooperative Society also operated a Microfinance Bank that provided financial soft-landing to both serving and retired personnel.

He said that it was with the aim of improving the welfare of staff through the provision of soft loans and other financial services.

He also said that the Cooperative Society had served as a fallback welfare system for retired and deceased personnel adding that those who have been dismissed from Service get back their due entitlements upon disengagement.

“Presently, all such payments of entitlements to beneficiaries are up-to-date.

“The Cooperative Society has acquired housing estates, providing personnel, serving and retired, the opportunity to own personal houses without hassles.

“The hotel has so far provided employment opportunities for many youths, and attracted commendations from dignitaries both within and outside, “the spokesman said.

The SPRO however advised the general public to disregard the said report as it was meant to cause chaos where none existed.

He enjoined the public to patronise the hotel as it provided excellent services at competitive prices.

He also urged news reporters to confirm the sources of their information regarding the NCoS via the PRO as well as other official channels before publication.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo