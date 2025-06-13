NCoS FCT safeguards facility amid protest alert

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT command in collaboration with other security agencies, undertook a Show of Force around the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT command in collaboration with other security agencies, undertook a Show of Force around the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Mr Samson Duza on Thursday in Abuja.

Duza said that the exercise was aimed at boosting public confidence and encouraging community vigilance around the Medium Security Custodial Centre and its environs to contain any protest, particularly the #EndBadGovernance protest.

He said that the patrol followed a directive from the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche to strengthen security at custodial centres before, during and after the anticipated protest.

According to him, community members play a vital role in intelligence gathering and public safety, especially during periods of heightened tension.

“NCoS officers and their counterparts from sister agencies patrolled strategic locations in Kuje and interacted with residents, urging them to report any suspicious activities, “he said.

Duza said that the operation was part of broader efforts to maintain peace, protect correctional infrastructure, and reinforce collaboration between security agencies and host communities.

He, however, reaffirmed its commitment to proactive security measures and called on citizens to support ongoing efforts to ensure national stability.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)