NCoS decorates newly promoted senior officers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday decorated newly promoted senior officers with their new ranks.

The officers are among the 17,636 promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony in Abuja, the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, charged them to rededicate themselves to the achievement of service goals

“I have always emphasised the role of personnel is critical in the achievement of Service-goals, hence the need to always keep them motivated and in high spirits.

“Promotion of officers as and when due is one way of assuring officers and men that their individual performances are recognised and well appreciated.

“It is on this premise that the number promoted in the year 2022 promotion exercise is unprecedented in recent times in the NCoS.

“With about 17,636 officers and men promoted, about 95 per cent of those who sat for the promotion examinations came out successful,” he said.

Nababa encouraged those who were not fortunate, not to despair, but remain steadfast and look forward to the next promotion exercise that has already begun.

He said: “As it is often said, promotion comes with higher responsibilities therefore, I charge you to be ready for more work and tougher challenges.

“As serious-minded corrections Officers, I expect nothing short of dedication to duty and professionalism in line with statutory provisions and extant rules.

“On my part, I will not relent in providing the required policy and administrative support within available resources, to ensure smooth and effective service delivery.

“Personnel welfare will remain a top priority, under my watch.

“Staff Housing and office accommodation, as you are all aware, have been given special attention with the construction of new barracks and renovation of dilapidated ones,” he said.

The NCoS boss called on all members of staff to continue to discharge their assigned duties with absolute loyalty, and ensure that the new political dispensation in the country succeeds.

“By doing so, we can look forward to a favourable regime under the current leadership of the country,” he said.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade assured that the ministry would continue to support the service in carrying out its mandate effectively.

Akinlade, represented by a Director in the ministry, Mr Peter Ogbodo, called for more work and dedication in order to achieve the aim and objectives of the service.

Also, Maj-.Gen. Emmanuel Bassey (rtd), a member of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), congratulated all the decorated officers.

Bassey emphasised that promotion comes from God alone, urging all those who were not promoted to put in their best in subsequent exercises.

“Because the vacancies are not sufficient you will have to work hard for it. You’ll be promoted next time and do not relent because you have not been promoted.

“Every year, a promotion exercise will be carried out. Continue to work hard and be loyal to the service and to Nigeria,” he said.

One of the decorated officers, James Okoh, said the promotion was a boost to officers’ morale.

Okoh said it was also a higher call for their unalloyed loyalty to the service through commitment and dedication.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 36 senior officers were decorated at the service headquarters. (NAN)