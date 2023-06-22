NCoS decorates 326 promoted officers in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) on Thursday decorated 326 newly- promoted officers in the command.

The promoted officers were decorated by the NCoS Controller in the state, Mr Muhammad Haruna, represented by DCC Ahasu Aliyu, in charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina.

In his remarks, Haruna admonished the officers to take seriously the challenges coming with their ranks as promotion was associated with additional responsibilities.

The Controller further urged the newly -promoted officers to show more commitment and diligence to the service.

He thanked the Controller General of the service, CGC Halliru Nababa , for the promotion , which he said was unprecedented in the history of the service in terms of the high number of personnel affected.

DCC Sa’idu Sajo, on behalf of the promoted officers, commended the authorities for considering them worthy of the elevation.

He further assured that they would work harder to place the interest of the service above personal interests.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports sister security agencies, family members and friends of promoted personnel attended the ceremony.(NAN)

