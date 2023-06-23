NCoS decorates 305 promoted officers in A’Ibom

by Isaiah Eka

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) ,Akwa Ibom Command,on Friday in Uyo decorated 305 newly-promoted officers at the command.

The State Controller, Mr Julius Ezugwu, during the decoration, congratulated the officers and charged them to be more hardworking and be more committed in the discharge of their duties.

Ezugwu also urged them to think outside the box on how to add more value to the service.

He also charged them to improve on their services to the inmates in terms of reformation and rehabilitation.

The state controller commended the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, for staff motivation and massive promotion, saying that they had never had it so big.

“The newly-promoted officers, you know the task before us; it is no longer to guard custody inmates alone, but you have to ensure they are reformed, rehabilitated and be prepared to be reintegrated into the society.

“That is why this promotion is a call for more responsibility for you to put in your best to ensure that these inmates do not just leave the way they came.

“The new service has made a lot of provisions to ensure that after the training of inmates,they will not be stigmatised because they will be certified and when they are certified they can have gainful employment upon discharge from our facilities.

“So, I enjoin you to know that this promotion is for more service to the society,” he said.

He also urged those who did not make the 2022 promotion to be patient, remain loyal to the service and be devoted to their duties.

Ezugwu said those not promoted now would be captured in subsequent promotions.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Mr Paulinus Etim, expressed his immense gratitude to God for uplifting them to the next rank.

Etim further pledged their total loyalty and commitment to the service , prayed for others who missed out, adding that “promotion comes from God. “(NAN)

