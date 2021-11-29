NCoS confirms attack on Jos prison by gunmen

Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed  an attack on Jos Correctional centre gunmen on Sunday.


Mr Francis Enobore, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of service, confirmed incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos.


According to Enobore, gunmen invaded prison yard at about 5:20 p.m.


Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack gunmen who stormed facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.


invaders were said to have arrived at Center at about 5: 20 p.m.  and immediately made for main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.


“Although they gained entrance into yard, they were, however, trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist armed guards to cordon perimeter wall and the entire area.


“Reinforcement from response squad of Service has also been mobilised to the center.


“The situation is presently under control as the attackers’ firing power was subdued superior fire from a combined team of security agencies,”he said.


 The PRO promised to make more details available as events unfolded. (NAN)

