NCoS confirms attack on Jos prison by gunmen

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed an attack on the Jos Correctional centre by gunmen on Sunday.



Mr Francis Enobore, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos.



According to Enobore,the gunmen invaded the prison yard at about 5:20 p.m.



“The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack by gunmen who stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.



“The invaders were said to have arrived at the Center at about 5: 20 p.m. and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.



“Although they gained entrance into the yard, they were, however, trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.



“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.



“The situation is presently under control as the attackers’ firing power was subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies,”he said.



The PRO promised to make more details available as events unfolded. (NAN)

