NCoS conducts hernia surgeries for 11 inmates in Kuje

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT command, has conducted hernia surgeries on 11 inmates at the Kuje Custodial Centre, as part of ongoing efforts to improve inmate welfare and uphold human dignity.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Samson Duza on Thursday in Abuja said that the medical procedures were carried out on Sunday, June 8 and Monday, June 9.

Duza said that the surgeries were carried out by a team of skilled medical personnel from the Service.

He said that the surgeries were conducted in line with global best practices and established clinical standards, reflecting its commitment to the health and well-being of persons in custody.

Duza also reiterated that the health and general well-being of inmates remained a top operational priority.

He added that the exercise not only relieved the affected inmates of pain and discomfort but also contributed significantly to improving their overall quality of life while in custody.

Duza quoted the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Olatunbosun Ajibogun, as commending the medical team for their professionalism and dedication.

He added that the successful exercise aligned with the vision of the Controller-General of Corrections, CGC Sylvester Nwakuche, to reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate inmates as productive members of society.

He reaffirmed the NCoS commitment to humane custody, quality healthcare, and the protection of inmate rights in all its facilities.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)