NCoS commences investigation on Jos custodial centre attack

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has commenced investigation on the recent attack on Jos Custodial Centre by gunmen.Mr Mohammed Tukur, the Deputy Controller General (DCG) of the service, in charge of Operations, disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos.

Tukur was in Jos to asses the level of damage caused by the attack at the centre.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some yet to be identified gunmen invaded the custodial centre on Sunday evening.A total of 252 inmates escaped while one personnel of the service, nine inmates and one of the attackers were killed during the incident.Tukur said that the investigation would unravel the identity of the attackers and other necessary details on the incident.“

I am in Jos to assess the level of damages caused by the attack on our facility.“We have commenced investigation on the ugly incident and only when that is concluded that we can ascertain who the perpetrators are.“But I want to assure Nigerians that we will do our best to bring the criminals to book,” he said.The DCG said that they had so far arrested 17 among the inmates that escaped from the facility during the attack.He promised that the service in synergy with other security agencies would recapture those who are still at large.“

With the support and collaboration of other security agencies, I want to assure Nigerians that we’ll recapture all those inmates that have escaped.“We have all the records, so, we will get all of them back.”He, however, called on members of the public to avail useful information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates to security agencies.Tukur thanked the prompt response of other security agencies during the attack and called for more stronger synergy.He promised that with available funding, the service would improve surveillance on its facilities nationwide, to avert a reoccurrence of such incident. (NAN)

