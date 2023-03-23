NCoS Commander tasks officers on professionalism, hails outgoing officer for achievements

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Nicholas Obiako, on Wednesday charged officers and wardens to be professional in discharging their duties within correctional and custodial centres in the state.

Obiako, who is also Commander of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, made this known during a send-off for the officer in charge of Enugu Custodian Centre, Mr Joseph Usifo, who was promoted to the rank of Controller of Corrections.

He noted that there was a need to continuously maintain high professionalism to adequately attain the reformatory, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back to society as stipulated by the new NCoS Act.

According to him, the NCoS is deploying all necessary tools, including entertainment in the development and empowerment of inmates of Enugu Custodian Centre for effective reformation.

Obiako said: “This is coming at a time when the NCoS service is going through a change mantra which focuses on adequate reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back to the society.

“Reforming an individual is a complex process which requires complementary roles by all stakeholders to achieve.

“This album launch coincides with the sendoff of officer in charge of this custodian center, Mr Usifo, who has been promoted to the rank of controller of corrections and is currently transferred to the National Headquarters, Abuja.

“He is a highly disciplined individual and very dedicated to his duties within the NCoS service,” he said.

Obiako also expressed delight at the outgoing officer’s robust and transformational achievements in the command facilities.

Earlier, Usifo commended the staff for their team work and team spirit, adding that he was able to achieve success based on his robust leadership acumen and determination.

He commended the state’s Controller of Corrections and Commandant, Correctional Training School, Enugu, Mr S.A. Sambo, for their support.

Usifo said that his administration focused on the general welfare of inmates, while improving the efficiency of the NCoS staff.

According to him, the following are some of the projects that were accomplished during my short but memorable administration as the officer in-charge of this Enugu Custodial Centre facility.

“I quickly restructured the work pattern to enhance/improve effectiveness and general well being of staff as well as the installation of CCTV cameras round the custodial centre to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the activities both within and outside the facility.

“I also introduced the use of walkie-talkie by officers in the beat for effective and timely communication as well as awarded a scholarship to one inmate who was released from our facility.

“I revived and upgraded the visual court through assistance from CAPIO and Enugu State Justice Team that provided us with laptops and other electronic gadgets, tables, and chairs. This has greatly helped the inmates whose trial courts are relatively to attend their court dates.

“I raised a football ground standard field for effective sporting events and drilling multiple pipe-borne water pipes into the facility to checkmate water scarcity. There has been constant good water supply into the facility till date and many more,” he said.

The event featured the launch of a music album by the inmates, inmates product exhibition and a novelty match by the inmates. (NAN)