NCoS cautions personnel against trafficking

 Mr Bomoi Bello, the Zonal Coordinator of  in charge of ‘H’ of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has warned personnel of the service to shun trafficking and other acts that would be inimical to its progress and growth of the society.

Bello, and Assistant Controller General (ACG), gave the advice while addressing personnel of the Plateau at the end of his to the on Wednesday in Jos.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the ’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in statement said the was part of the coordinator’s routine inspection tour of all commands under his control.

Longdiem said the coordinator also warned the personnel to desist from any other act that would the dent their personal image and that of the service.

According to him, Bello also maintained that anyone personnel caught in any criminal act would be to face the full wrath of the .

“The Zonal Coordinator incharge of ‘H’, ACG Bomoi Bello, as part of his statutory functions visited the Plateau Command of the NCoS

“The ACG appreciated the Controller of the Command, Mr. Samuel Aguda, and personnel for maintaining peace and stability in all the formations and Custodial Centres in the state.

“He admonished officers to continue in that light, but warned them to shun trafficking and shy away from any activity that will be discrediting them and the image of the service,” the statement said.

Longdiem said high points of the were the inspection of and facilities across the state by the zonal coordinator, as well interaction with both personnel and inmates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the H of the service consists of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Plateau states. (NAN)

