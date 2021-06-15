NCos boss inaugurates e-learning centre for Suleja inmates

The Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, Mr Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki, has inaugurated an e-Learning centre for inmates of the Suleja Medium Custodial centre.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maiyaki stated that the centre would boost the educational and psychological growth of the inmates as well as free them from ignorance occasioned by illiteracy.

He further expressed the appreciation of the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, to the members of the NGO parliament for providing the equipment for the takeoff of the centre.

He reiterated that the duty of reforming inmates was not solely that of the government, saying that all hands needed be on deck to ensure efficiency of the reformation process.

NAN reports that the inauguration took place at the Suleja Medium Custodial centre on Monday, June 14.

The equipment such as furniture, computer and textbooks were donated as part of the resolutions reached at the second parliamentary session of the NGOs and staff of the command earlier in May 2021.

This is geared towards making the centre certified for West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The representative of the NGOs, the case manager, Infinite Respite Foundation, Ms Anita Uzama, urged other well meaning Nigerians to focus their social responsibility towards improving the plight of inmates and thereby making the society safer. (NAN)