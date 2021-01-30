NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen security watch on custodial centres

The Ag. Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr John Mrabure, has charged officers and men of the service to strengthen security-watch over custodial centres across the country.

Mrabure gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled working visit to Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The service Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Enobore, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Mrabure noted that safe custody of inmates was a critical mandate of the service which must not be compromised under any circumstance.

He, therefore, directed that all staff members must deploy their wealth of knowledge and experience to maintain the sanctity of all custodial centres.

He cautioned against nonchalant attitude to work and advised personnel to get themselves familiarised with the provisions of the standing order to guide their engagement with inmates.

He used the opportunity to inspect the hospital, kitchen, poultry, K-9 unit as well as the drugs and water factory, where he gave specific instructions on how to enhance administration of the centre and deliver better service to inmates.

In the wake of the retirement of Ja’afaru Ahmed as the CGC on Jan. 21, John Mrabure was appointed as Acting Controller-General of Corrections being the most senior officer in the service, pending the appointment of a substantive controller-general.(NAN)