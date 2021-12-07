NCoS arrests 21 escapees from Jos prisons – official

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Plateau Command, has arrested 21 inmates who escaped from the custodial centre when gunmen attacked the facility.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen invaded the custodial centre on Nov. 28, killed a personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and nine inmates, while 252 inmates escaped during the invasion.

Mr Mohammed Tukur, Deputy Controller General of NCoS, in charge of Operations, blamed the on paucity of modern equipment and other gadgets.

Longdiem said that the Service had in collaboration with other security agencies was working assiduously arrest the remaining inmates

“As at today, recaptured 21 of the inmates who escaped during the last at our custodial centre in Jos,” he said

He said some of the inmates voluntarily returned.

NAN also reports that two of the inmates were brought back the custodial centre by their mother

