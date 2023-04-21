NCoS advocates synergy with Police on reopening of training school for juvenile inmates

By Alex Enebeli

The Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) says it is seeking a synergy with the Nigeria Police, on how to reopen a Borstal Training Institution (BTI) in Enugu, for underaged inmates.

The Controller of Corrections in the state and Principal of the BTI, Mrs Elizabeth Ezenwanne, disclosed this when she led a delegation on a familiarisation visit to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, CP Ammani Ahmed on Friday in Enugu.

According to her, the aim of their visit is to synergise with the Nigeria Police in the reopening of the BTI in the state.

She also solicited for the usual cooperation that had long existed between the two Services.

Ezenwanne also tabled an age-long complaint of some serving and retired police officers that had refused to vacate some of the institution’s quarters, claiming that they belonged to the Nigeria Police Force.

Responding, CP Ahmed promised to reciprocate the visit, to see areas he could be of help, to make the institute functional as soon as possible.

He stressed that with the astronomical rise in juvenile delinquency, having only three Borstal institutions in the entire country was grossly inadequate.

Speaking on the illegal occupation of some of the quarters by his officers, he promised to get the matter resolved, adding that he had instantly mandated the Officer Commanding Legal, to take up the matter.

He pledged to sustain the harmonious relationship that both services had been enjoying. (NAN