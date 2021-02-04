NCoS: 18 inmates graduate from NOUN

Eighteen inmates have successfully graduated from the National Open University, Corrections Special Study Centres, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the NCoS Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Controller of Corrections, Mr Francis Enobore, who said that the inmates graduated with various degree certificates.

Enobore quoted the Ag. Controller General, NcoS, Mr John Mrabure, as congratulating the graduands and charged them to see their educational advancement as a stepping stone to a brighter future.