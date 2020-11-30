NCNE trains 120 Kano youths on Livestock development, others

The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has organised a three-day training for 120 youths on skills acquisition in order to create employment and enhance their livelihood.
Prof. Bashir Usman, NCNE Executive Secretary, who spoke at the event on Monday in Kano, said the commission had developed various approaches to promote community-driven and need-based progranmes for youth empowerment, skills acquisition and sustainable livelihood.
The training, held in three Local Government Area councils of Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya, has as its theme: “Capacity Building on youth empowerment’’.
Usman, represented by the Director, Quality Assurance in the NCNE, Mr Akin Akinyosoye said the training targeted 120 youths, carefully selected using participatory needs assessment techniques.
“The commission will also train participants on livestock development, dry season farming, fashion design and hair dressing in three communities in the LGAs.
“Empowering youths through skills acquisition and sustainable livelihood will go a long way in reducing poverty in many rural societies. This will also reduce restiveness and social vices such as cattle rustling, kidnapping, rape and rural banditry.
“When a youth learn skills, he can use it to feed, send his children to school, assist others with employment and invest for the future”, he said.
The NCNE boss further said that at the end of the exercise, each participant would be given starter kits in their chosen trade, citing those trained on live stock development would be given one he-goat and a she-goat.
Those trained on fashion design and hair dressing would be given a hair dryer and styling equipment, while those trained on dry season farming would go home with irrigation equipment, Usman said.
Commander Salisu Nagani, Coordinator representing the three LGAs, said the programme was a good initiative, adding, “Everyone present here will train others after. I thank the commission for its tremendous effort on empowering the teeming youths in the state”, he said.
Similarly, Mrs Nusaiba Nasiru, one of the participants from Gaya Local Government Area, commended the programme and expressed that hope that the training would continue so as to carry other youths along.(NAN)
