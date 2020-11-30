NCNE trains 120 Kano youths on Livestock development, others

The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has organised a three-day training for 120 youths on skills acquisition in order to create employment and enhance their livelihood.

Prof. Bashir Usman, NCNE Executive Secretary, who spoke at the event on Monday in Kano, said the commission had developed various approaches to promote community-driven and need-based progranmes for youth empowerment, skills acquisition and sustainable livelihood.

The training, held in three Local Government Area councils of Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya, has as its theme: “Capacity Building on youth empowerment’’.

Usman, represented by the Director, Quality Assurance in the NCNE, Mr Akin Akinyosoye said the training targeted 120 youths, carefully selected using participatory needs assessment techniques.

“The commission will also train participants on livestock development, dry season farming, fashion design and hair dressing in three communities in the LGAs.