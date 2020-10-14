NCMM to collaborate with banks to improve tourism in Nigeria

The Director-General, National Commission for Museum and Monument (NCMM), Prof. Abba Tijani, says the commission plans to collaborate with some banks to improve tourism in Nigeria. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan, Tijani said the partnership will involve some banks which will create exhibition halls to display Nigeria’s rich culture and take Museum near to the people. The NCMN chief said the commission will also work with local communities to establish palace museums that will showcase “our rich culture”.

According to him, the commission will rehabilitate some dilapidated monuments in the country while collaborating with some state governments and the private sector with a view to displaying the cultural collections and sensitizing the people on the importance of preserving their culture and cultural heritage. We will also involve traditional rulers as custodians of culture and the issue of archeological research will also be given adequate considerations. “We are also aware of some of our cultural collections intercepted by customs in some countries, we are dialoguing with them to establish ownership so that they can send them back to us.

“We appeal to local communities to continue to promote our culture and tradition by holding cultural festivals,” he said. To NCMN staff members, Tijani said “We must understand our goal and make it a priority to educate people

about our rich culture. All of us must support our curators to achieve this goal, we will do our best to improve the welfare of all staff and pay the salaries of some that are being owed.” (NAN)