Nchekwube, APGA state auditor, joins chairmanship race

By Chimezie Anaso

Chief Anthony Nchechekube, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Auditor in Anambra, has declared his intention to run for the chairmanship position of state chapter of the party.

Nchekwube, a founding member of APGA, in a statement on Monday, called on faithful of the party in Anambra and across the country, to support his aspiration and emergence as Chairman at the May 23 Congress.

He said he was bringing loyalty, consistency of 19 years of uninterrupted membership and experience into the race, noting that he had all it took to take APGA to higher heights as its chairman in Anambra.

According to him, “I am not just an active member of APGA, I have held several positions in the party from the ward level as the Secretary of Amansea Ward for three years.

At the local government level, I served as the publicity secretary of Awka North and as Auditor General of Anambra State for the past seven years.

“It gives me joy to see that I am strong and healthy, selflessly serving my people with the strength and talent God Almighty has bestowed upon me.

” As we go into the State Congresses on May 23, it is my utmost intention to work as the next Anambra chapter Chairman of APGA.

“It is my most sincere desire to keep working selflessly for my dear party,” he said.

Nchekwube said he had informed Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, the national leader of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, its national chairman and other stakeholders, while urging them to consider him worthy for the position.

He said under him, APGA would be rejuvenated and better positioned to sustain its electoral fortunes in Anambra.

The chieftain promised not to disappoint the confidence and trust reposed on him as he was a true party man who understood the challenges and weaknesses of the party.

“I most humbly inform you that I have the experience, capacity, competence, courage and goodwill to galvanise funds and implement actions that will make APGA continue to win elections in Anambra.

“Your nomination, recommendation, prayers and support will definitely make this deserving intention of mine, come through,” he said.

According to the APGA timetable, Ward, Local Government and State Congresses would hold on May 17, 20 and 23 while the National Convention would hold on May 31.(NAN)