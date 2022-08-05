NCG inaugurates National Executives to boost Tinubu’s chances

The National Coalition Group (NCG), has inaugurated newly elected national executives to oversee the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential campaign team to fruition come 2023.

The new national executives were sworn in by Mr Francis Shoga, a representative of the NCG Board of Trustees (BOT) at the Tinubu campaign office in Wuse2 Abuja, on Friday.

Shoga urged the newly elected executives who are drawn from all walks of life, to use their wealth of experince to strategize programmes and events that will not only educate, enlighten Nigerians on why APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best man to lead Nigeria, come 2023.

The NCG had its elections on Monday after receiving other groups on the grounds of merger for the purpose of ensuring that the Ahmed Bola Tinubu-Shetimma who are riding on the APC presidential ticket sails to harbour.

The Chairman during a chat with the in House media personnel at the end of the inauguration, said the NCG is in high spirit and is ready to set the ball rolling at ensuring that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the APC presidential flag bearer is victorious.

For their part, ths Deputy Natioanl Chairman North, Mrs Abiodun Essiet; Deputy National Chairman South, Comr.(Sct.) Ekene Nwokoro; explained that the youth population makes up a huge chunk of the electorate population, hence the need for the youth to support the candidacy of Tinubu and Shetima.

According to the duo, the inauguration of the executives would aide the activities mapped out for the success of the principal, considering the fact that that youth need to be more enlightened on the issue of legitimacy of their franchise and why they should give their mandate to a leader who would salvage the country’s situation.

The new national executive of the NCG include, the National Chairman of the group, Dr. Bako Muhammed; Deputy Natioanl Chairman North, Mrs Abiodun Essiet; Deputy National Chairman South, Comr.(Sct.) Ekene Nwokoro; National Secretary, Miss Martha Agba; National Coordinator, Mr Idris Jibril; National Legal Adviser, AbdulAzeez T. Ahmed Esq; National Auditor, Sadiq Abdulfatai; National Director Project Design and implementation, Mr Ahmad Abdullahi; National Director Policy Strategy Development Delivery and Implementation Prince Shinna Agoi.

Others are National Director Media and Publicity, Mrs Aminat Aminu-Isah, National Director Logistics and Oversight, Hon. Chukwuma Patrick; National Director Welfare, Ashlee Momoh, National Treasurer Mr. Olanrewaju Obasa; National Director Youth Mobilisation and Consultation, Mr Musa Abdulrahman Idoko; National Director Community Engagement, Dr. Justice Chikezie; National Director Finance, Funding and Sponsorship, Mr Samaila Audu

Director. Finance, National Director Women Affairs and Development, Hon. Mary Ofie Odey.

Also elected are, South West Zonal Coordinator, Mary Adekemi Oluwajana; Zonal Coordinator North Central, Ibrahim Taiye Marafa; North West Zonal Coordinator, Mr Yusuf Amosu; Mr James Omini, Zonal Coordinator South-South; South-East Zonal Coordinator, Ms Ogechi Michael.

