NCFront felicitates with Kwakwanso, Dokpesi on birthdays

The National Consultative Front has felicitated with people the group described as two leaders of conscience who have identified with, supported and contributed to the efforts of the National Consultative Front since its inception. On the 21st of October Dr Raymond Dokpesi, the Chairman of the African Independent Television turned 70 and Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso turned 65.

According to a statement signed by Dr Tanko Yunusa, Head, Public Affairs Bureau of NCFront both leaders have contributed immensely to nation building Nigeria over the course of their lives and the NCFront is glad to identify with them and celebrate them on their birthdays.

The group said Dr Raymond Dokpesi, a quintessential leader, media icon, employer of many and benefactor of many more, has contributed immensely to the emergence and consolidation of our democracy, firstly to the return to civil rule from the military and thereafter, the sustenance of our democracy since the 4th republic began. According to the Front, Dr Dokpesi’s African Independent Television is a top rank media station that has consistently provided a strong backbone for the fourth realm of the estate, providing a voice for platforms like the National Consultative Front and in the process promoting serious and sometimes inconvenient national conversations that must be had.

AAlso NCFront said, Mallam Rabiu Kwakwanso, who was formerly Governor of Kano State, a lover of his people, a benefactor of many indigenes and non indigenes of Kano has directly impacted the lives of so many. To exemplify his unity for Nigeria his chief details is fro Akwa Ibom state .

The group said Kwankwaso is without doubt a leader , an administrator and philosopher whose thoughts and actions symbolise an embodiment of a political cum leadership ideals that this country should be proud of.

“We wish them both a happy birthday, long life, good health, a great legacy and a name that will be etched forever in the minds of the Nigerian people long after they have gone” Tanko said in a statement.





