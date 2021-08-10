NCF to educate over 2000 youths to champion ecosystem restoration

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in Lagos has announced plans to educate over 2000 youths to champion ecosystem restoration.

“There have been consistent galvanized efforts by the global community towards ecosystem restoration since the declaration of 2021–2030, as the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“In line with this, the (NCF) through the instrumentality of its advocacy lecture, instituted in memory of its founder, late Chief Shafi Edu, will gather over 2000 youths.

“This is to charge them on the need to take the lead in the campaign process and other activities leading to the restoration of the ecosystem,” NCF’s Head of Communications, Mr Oladapo Soneye, said.

He added restoration of the ecosystem was aimed at saving a world that was already threatened by climate change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ecosystem restoration is the practice of renewing and restoring degraded, damaged, or destroyed ecosystems and habitats by active human intervention.

Example of human intervention and actions used towards ecosystem restoration include; planting trees, cleaning up wetlands and river banks, or just leaving a swathe of natural land to recover.

Ecosystem restoration can also help to combat climate change and prevent a mass extinction of species and end poverty.

Soneye also announced that the 19th edition of the NCF’s annual Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture with the theme: “Youth and Ecosystem Restoration” would hold as a hybrid event on Aug. 12.

The annual memorial lecture, organised by the NCF, in collaboration with Edu’s family, is supported by Chevron Nigeria Limited to bring environmental issues to the front burner of national discourse, while articulating solutions, through speakers from diverse backgrounds.

The continental acclaimed youth activist, Miss Simangele Msweli, Senior Manager, Youth Leadership Programme, African Wildlife Foundation would be the guest speaker, while Chief Philip Asiodu, President, Board of Trustees, NCF, would chair the event supported by three youth conservationists, he added.

“These youths — Omobola Eko, Abubakar Muhammad, Nella Ekpenyong — were among the top 100 Young African Conservation Leaders, spotlighted in 2020”, he said.

The annual lecture also features the awards of two PhD scholarships on research works sponsored by Chevron Nigeria limited in any Nigeria university, that seek to promote nature conservation, biodiversity preservation, environmental management and sustainable livelihood. (NAN)

