NCF to award grants to PhD students

By Henry Oladele

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) will award grants to two Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students on environmental science at the forthcoming 23rd Chief S.L Edu Memorial Lecture.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Olusomi Oduguwa, the Media and Communications Manager of the foundation, on Saturday in Lagos.

Oduguwa said the grant sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Ltd., would be given to the two PhD students in the field of environmental sciences in any Nigerian universities.

“The grant which is sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Ltd., seeks to promote research works in nature conservation, biodiversity preservation, environmental management, and sustainable livelihood.

“Selection of successful candidates is done through months of rigorous adjudication exercise involving academics, professionals and stakeholders in the fields of conservation,” he said.

Oduguwa said the lecture with theme: “Greening Africa’s Economies: Can Climate Positive Growth Deliver Prosperity?,” would hold on Jan. 14 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He added that the lecture would be delivered by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“NCF is Nigeria’s premier environmental non-governmental organisation dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development.

“The Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture is the flagship advocacy tool of the NCF, aimed at bringing pertinent environmental issues to the fore while advocating solutions through renowned speakers.

“For over two decades, the lecture has provided a platform to address pressing environmental and sustainability issues in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through renowned speakers, the event has consistently articulated solutions to environmental challenges while promoting sustainable development,” he said.

He said that this year’s theme reflected the urgency of climate-positive growth to drive sustainable economic development across Africa.

“With the growing impact of climate change on economies, livelihoods, and ecosystems, the lecture aims to stimulate discussions on fostering green economies that balance prosperity with environmental responsibility.

“Prof. Osinbajo who is renowned for his commitment to economic transformation and sustainable development will deliver a lecture that will highlight pathways for Africa to achieve climate-positive growth while creating prosperity and resilience for its people,” he said.

He added that the Chief S.L. Edu memorial lecture had achieved significant gains in shaping public opinions and government policies in Nigeria and to some extent, globally.

“It has equally supported many researchers in fulfilling research goals and contributing to the body of knowledge across the field of environmental science.

“After each lecture, recommendations from the lecture are shared with the government and stakeholders.

“As a leading tool for advocacy, the target audience are policy makers, conservation stakeholders, government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, the academia.

“Others are traditional rulers, researchers, NCF Board of Trustees and National Executive Council, NCF members, local and international press among others,” he said.

He said the event remained cardinal to the achievement of the foundation’s vision and mission.(NAN)