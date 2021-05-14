NCF offers N1.5m grant to 2 PhD candidates

Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has offered N1.5 million grant two Nigerian candidates willing undertake doctorate degrees in fields of nature conservation and sustainable livelihood.

NCF Director General, Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, in a statement, said that offer, by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), was under 16th Chief S.L Edu Research Grant programme.

According him, the candidates will be selected based the quality of their research proposals.

“Candidates must be Nigerian citizens and must have M.Sc. Degree or equivalent qualification in biological sciences, social sciences or environmental law.

“He or she must have secured admission into a Nigerian university towards a PhD degree in any of the fields stated above.

“Candidates must develop acceptable research proposals that meet NCF’s vision and mission and the proposals must be in line with the theme,” he said.

He said a progress report letter headed paper from the applicant’s project supervisor stating far the candidate had gone in the research was a necessity for considering any application.

Aminu Kano saod relevance the objectives of the grant was also a very essential condition for considering any application.

“A reference letter is an equivalent of a progress report from the supervisor and also a 200-word justification, with relevance to natural and environmental resource management and biodiversity conservation is required.

“A 3,000-word project proposal which will be required, should reflect the title, introduction and statement of problem, objectives, methodology and expected output.

“A curriculum vitae which should not be more than two pages detailing research and experience, a scanned copy of admission letter is also required,” he said.

He said applicants should visit www.ncfnigeria.org to complete the grant application online before the June 30 deadline.

“No paper application will be considered. Applicants should not submit more than one proposal for consideration.

“All applications will be acknowledged while only successful candidates will be contacted Foundation,” he said.

Aminu Kano said that the grant will be presented during the Chief S.L Edu Annual Lecture coming up later this year.(NAN)

