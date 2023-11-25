NCF, Ford Foundation sponsor climate justice CSOs to COP28 in Dubai

As part of effort to strengthen Civil Society Organizations’ (CSO) voices on climate justice in Nigeria, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has partnered Ford Foundation to provided funding support for members of the Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance (NCJA).

The Director-General, NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, said in a statement that seven members of the Alliance have been selected and will be participating at the upcoming 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) taking place in Dubai UAE between Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023.

Onoja recalled that the Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance was launched in Abuja in July 2023, with the objective to strengthen and raise CSOs’ voices on climate justice in Nigeria through delivering climate actions that benefits the most vulnerable groups in a just and equitable manner.

He said that members of this Alliance would have the opportunity of a lifetime to meet with world leaders and delegates from around 192 countries who are parties to the Convention and hundreds of observation organizations and international governmental organizations.

According to him, COP28 will create an opportunity for their local voices to be heard at a global stage in Dubai where leaders can be held accountable for their national commitment and ask for more ambitious climate commitment.

The D-G said that NCF as the secretariat of the NCJA would coordinate, mobilize, support, and provide guidance for these members throughout their participation in the conference.

He explained that NCJA members woudl also attend side events, bilateral meetings, mentorship forum while championing climate justice campaigns and ensuring that nature is prioritized in the climate negotiations.

” For some of the beneficiaries, it will be their first COP experience and they are excited to be selected for this life-changing experience.

“This year COP28 will deliver the final global stock taking (GST) after the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015 to assess the impact of the worlds’ climate actions.

“This will provide the opportunity to track how the world is keeping the global average temperatures within limit of 1.5oC and call on world leaders to ramp up ambitious commitment.

Participants are also eager to see the finalization of the development of the framework the Loss and Damage Fund established in Sham El-Sheikh,” Onoja said.

He added that as the world anticipates a greater COP28 outcome, it is expected that climate negotiators will adopt multilateralism, unite, and act for a better planet.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

