NCF: Aminu-Kano bows out of office, Onoja steps in

By Vivian Emoni

The Director-General of Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, has handed over the office to Dr Joseph Onoja, Director, Technical programme, NCF, as a new D-G of the foundation.

In a statement, the Chairman, National Executive Council of the NCF, Mr Ede Dafinone in Abuja on Thursday, said Aminu-Kano would be leaving the foundation in mid August 2022.Dafinone said that Aminu-Kano had served the foundation for four years, adding that he had achieved in addressing numerous programmes in environmental sector. “Some of the achievement includes restructuring of the secretariat’s operations and fund raising strategy as well as the formulation of an ambitious Strategic Action Plan for NCF.“

Others are revamping NCF’s working relationship with local, regional and international partners and has developed a strong bond with the Federal Government and several stakeholders.“Also, the implementation of several National-based projects for the benefit of Nature and People,” he said.Dafinone said that the NCF boss had supported partners and secretariat staff to scope out and design projects as well as writing funding bids and reports. According to him, Aminu-Kano has assisted immensely in the management of various projects and support in enhancing international negotiations and policies.“Most importantly, Aminu-Kano created good working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ministers of Environment, Birdlife International organisation and other environmental stakeholders,” he said.Dafinone said that Onoja had been with the foundation since 2015 as the Director of Technical Programmes and had acted as the D-G for a brief period in 2018.“Onoja has worked closely with Aminu-Kano in the last 4 years; this will ensure a smooth transition,” he said.The chairman said that the NCF was the foremost environmental NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria.He said that it focused on educating and sensitising the public to environmental issues, as well as adressing other environmental challenges across the country.The organisation is aimed at mitigating environmental pollution and poverty reduction, among others.NCF is celebrating its 40 years of excellence and sustained impact with lined up activities (NAN) (

