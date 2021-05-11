The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says it will showcase opportunities in the oil and gas industry at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2021.

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, made this known during a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos, ahead of the fair taking place virtually on May 25 and May 26.

Wabote said hosting NOGOF aligned with the key thrusts of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (NOGICD Act).

He said the Act had charged the NCDMB to build and support the development of local capacity and capabilities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry as well as foster institutional collaboration.

According to him, it also aims to maximise participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, linking the sector to others in the economy, and maximizing utilisation of Nigerian resources, among others.

He said: ” For this 3rd edition, our theme is ‘Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry’.

“We believe this theme is important as it acknowledges the industry-wide disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic and it encourages constructive discussions on recovery and the way forward.”

Wabote, therefore , charged indigenous companies to participate in the fair and leverage the opportunities in the oil and gas industry to boost their capacity.

He noted that Nigeria was able to continue oil production during the COVID-19 lockdown because the country had developed sufficient in-country expertise and capacity.

Wabote said the country was able to sign the Final Investment Decision for the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

