NCDMB to showcase opportunities in oil, gas industry at 2021 fair

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says it will showcase opportunities in the and gas industry at the Nigerian and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2021.

Mr Simbi Wabote, Secretary, NCDMB, made this known during a conference on Tuesday in Lagos, ahead of the fair taking place virtually on 25 and 26.

Wabote said hosting NOGOF aligned with the key thrusts of the Nigerian and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (NOGICD Act).

He said the Act had charged the NCDMB to build and support the development of and capabilities in the Nigerian and gas industry as well as foster institutional collaboration.

According to him, it also aims to maximise participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, linking the sector to others in the economy, and maximizing utilisation of Nigerian resources, among others.

He said: ” For this 3rd edition, our theme is  ‘Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry’.

“We believe this theme is important as it acknowledges the industry-wide disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic and it encourages constructive discussions on recovery and the way forward.”

Wabote, therefore , charged indigenous companies to participate in the fair and leverage the opportunities in the oil and gas industry to boost .

He noted that Nigeria was able to continue oil production during the COVID-19 lockdown because the country had developed sufficient in-country expertise and .

Wabote said the country was able to sign the Final Investment Decision for the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic. (NAN)

