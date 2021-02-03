NCDMB supports 2,000 bpd Modular Refinery in Brass, Bayelsa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Wednesday said the construction of 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) modular refinery in Brass Bayelsa was underway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the modular refinery is the fourth to be supported by the NCDMB under the Federal Government’s plan to use modular refineries to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

The NCDMB had injected equity capital funds in three modular refineries with the Waltersmith 5,000 bpd modular refinery at Ibigwe, Imo already in operation. Others are the 12,000 bpd Hydroskimming modular refinery being constructed by Azikel Petroleum Ltd., at Obunagha, Gbarain, Bayelsa and the 2,500 bpd modular refinery being developed by Duport Midstream Company as part of its Energy Park in Egbokor, Edo.

According to a statement signed by Mr Naboth Onyesoh, Manager, the Corporate Communications of NCDMB, the project includes a power plant and logistics jetty to provide support for oil and gas operations. Onyesoh said that Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva had performed the ground breaking ceremony of an Energy Infrastructure Park on Saturday at Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa. The infrastructure is being developed by Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd., in partnership with the NCDMB.

He said that the minister also commissioned three Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects executed by the Atlantic International Refinery for the people of the Okpoama Kingdom. The projects include the Okpoama Cottage Hospital, Iseleama Health Centre and Okpoama Community Water Works. The statement quoted Sylva as saying at the event that one of the best strategies to curb restiveness in the Niger Delta region was to create jobs and opportunities for the youths.

The minister said that part of his mandate was to collaborate with players in the private sector to establish oil and gas facilities, including modular refineries. According to Sylva, this will ensure value addition to the crude oil, growing domestic refining capacity to improve products availability, create jobs in-country and curb pipeline vandalism. He urged the people of Okpoama Kingdom and other parts of the Niger Delta to create an investment-friendly environment that would attract other oil and gas and manufacturing facilities to the region.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Kesiye Wabote listed the various elements of the Energy Park project to include a-2,000 barrels per day modular refinery, power plant and jetty. Wabote said that the project would serve as catalysts for infrastructural development and spur economic activities in Bayelsa. He said that the board decided to partner with Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd. to develop the Energy Park in line with its mandate of catalysing oil and gas activities.

He said that the Atlantic modular refinery was the fourth in the series of the board’s partnerships to contribute to the implementation of the modular refinery aspect of the Federal Government’s refining roadmap. “With the recent commissioning of the Waltersmith Refinery, we have proven that the concept is doable with the right dedication and partnership models. “Our focus now is to ensure the completion of the remaining three modular refineries under construction,” the executive secretary said.

On the location of the Atlantic Modular refinery, Wabote noted that the maritime terrain was challenging. “We believe that with the capability of our partner, especially with the support of our stakeholders in the community, the state and the nation at large, we will come back next year to commission the project,” he said. (NAN)