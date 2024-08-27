NCDMB, SON, others top in half-year efficiency, transparency compliance – report

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) says the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) emerged first with 83

By Lucy Ogalue

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) says the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) emerged first with 83.1 per cent on the 2024 Half-Year Transparency and Efficiency report.

The Special Adviser to the president on PEBEC and Investment , Dr Jumoke Oduwale, said this while presenting the report at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Oduwale, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service came second and third with 78.2 per cent and 74.8 per cent.

“The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) secured the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 73.9 per cent and 73.2, per cent.

“The number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that scored over 50 per cent in their efficiency compliance increased from eight in the 2023 half-year report to 20 MDAs in the 2024 half-year report.

“While significant improvement has been made, the 2024 half-year report spotlights the urgent need for MDAs to strengthen their efforts on high-quality service delivery.

“This is to rapidly improve the productivity and competitiveness of Nigeria’s business environment,” she said.

Oduwale said that the inaugural 90-day regulatory reform accelerator of the Federal Government, which commenced on February 20, played a critical role in driving the performance of MDAs in the half-year compliance report.

“However, a key observation is that MDAs that showed consistency with the monthly transparency and efficiency report submission were better able to deliver on the regulatory reform accelerator and vice versa.

“We acknowledge the hard work and progress made by the MDAs in delivering critical services to the business community.

” We also observed that the business climate, both locally and globally, has continued to experience turbulence characterised by uncertainties and rapid changes,” she said.

She expressed the commitment of PEBEC in driving reforms aimed at enhancing effectiveness, transparency, and collaboration with MDAs that directly interface with the business public.

She also expressed the council’s commitment to institutionalising these reforms for the iimprovement of the business climate in Nigeria. (NAN)