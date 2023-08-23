NCDMB partners shipping company to train 10 cadets on sea-time

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commended the management of Stoilic Shipping Ltd., for its commitment to growing indigenous capacity for the Nigerian maritime sector.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, added that the partnership between the bodies would usher in further progress for the Nigerian maritime industry.

Wabote said this when NCDMB and Stoilic flagged off a full-scholarship sea-time training for 10 cadets in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sea-time is the total time spent working on a vessel at sea, which is not standstill and is actively sailing for cargo transportation.

He reassured of the board’s commitment to growing capacity for the maritime industry, adding that the agency takes training, seriously.

Wabote, represented by the Board’s Manager, Human and Capital Development, Mr Timbiri Augustine, advised the trainees not to be distracted at any point.

He, however, told them that they might face mild challenges such as turbulent weather, different environments, language barrier amongst others in their period of learning.

“We are building capacity and capability, but we are not limiting the utilisation of this capacity to the Nigerian maritime, oil and gas industries.

“The training is the type that will take you to other countries and different ports and therefore commitment is very critical, because the standard in view is a global factor, not Nigerian factor,” he said.

He commended Stoilic Shipping for its commitment to the programme and re-emphasised the board’s drive to the sustenance of the partnership.

On her part, the Executive Director of Stoilic Shipping, Mrs Irene Macfoy, charged the cadets to change the dynamics of shipping companies not wanting Nigerian seafarers, by stepping up the standards.

Macfoy assured the cadets that the company and its technical partners would take them through many training modules and place them on ocean-going vessels, where they must start preparing for their Certificate of Competence (CoC).

Mcfoy also urged the trainees to interact, be humble and learn from their teachers, comply with the rules, safety guidelines and all given ethical values of the maritime profession and their particular field.

“The company as a major private sector leader wants Nigeria to be one of the foremost countries supplying seafarers to the international maritime industry just like the Philippines.

“At least 28 per cent of the Philippines’ revenue comes from seafaring, there is nothing stopping Nigeria from being the best, or even better than the Philippines,” she said.

She commended NCDMB for the partnership and re-emphasised that Nigeria is a littoral state, that has the manpower and the intelligence.

She said that all the country needed was to get these students properly harnessed and Nigeria would do well in the maritime sector.

Also, the Managing Director of Stoilic Shipping, Mr Lotanna Macfoy, urged the cadets to write their names in gold and always remember where they came from.

He charged them not to be discouraged and tired, but to always remember that there were many fellow graduates who yearn for the opportunity. (NAN)

