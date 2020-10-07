NCDMB, NITDA set up committee on local content development in oil, gas

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have agreed to set up a joint committee to boost local content development.

NCDMB made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Corporate Communications Department on its official Twitter account.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote and the Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, were quoted as saying that the decision to set up the committee was reached after a meeting they held via Zoom platform on Tuesday.

The six-member committee will foster the agencies collaboration in the development of local content in information and communications technology, oil and gas industry and related sectors.

Wabote explained that the operations of the oil and gas industry relies heavily on artificial intelligence and information technology.

According to him, the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform might in the coming years be navigated remotely, without human occupants onboard while operating 150 kilometers offshore.