NCDMB doubles power plant capacity for greater services

The management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has given insights on why it is currently upgrading the 10 Megawatt installed capacity of its power plant in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital to 20 Megawatt.

Explaining the reasons behind the upgrade during a tour of the Board’s facilities in South-South Nigeria and Bayelsa State in particular, by members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), the General Manager, Corporate Communication and Zonal Coordination Division at NCDMB, Engr Ginah O. Ginah, said the idea was part of the agency’s expansion scheme.

According to him, “With the currently generated 10 Megawatt, the plant is servicing our head office, the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa and Bayelsa State Government House 24/7.

“But with the ongoing double upgrade, we are ready to power mega estates in Yenagoa, who are willing to take electricity from us. Besides, the upgrade will supply power to the almost completed National Oil and Gas Park Scheme at Emeyal 1 in Ogbia Local Government of the state.

Engr. Ginah, who revealed that the Power Plant is operating on gas, averred that the idea to double the capacity was conceived as part of the NCDMB’s general development plan to grow local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.