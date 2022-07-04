NCDMB boss urges oil workers to play golf for physical fitness

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), on Sunday urged oil workers to embrace the game of golf to stay fit and healthy.

Wabote, who spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing 2nd Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Invitational sponsored by the NCDMB, observed that the oil workers needed to embrace the game of golf.

“Oil workers put in a lot and work very hard and therefore, need to play golf to stay fit and healthy.

Although many oil workers play golf, there is need for more of them to take up golf even though it is the most popular game amongst them.

“In an effort to encourage the game, the NCDMB is sponsoring this tournament to tune up people for the 21st NOG Conference which kicks off on Monday which is the Nigerian Content Day,” Wabote said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kim Young-Chaet, Ambassador of South Korea and Wabote were among dignitaries that played at the golf championship at the IBB International Golf course in Abuja.

At the end of the tournament, Mr Okey Igwe, emerged winner of the 2022 NCDMB NOG Golf Tournament, while Mr Loll Manilo picked the trophy for runners up.

For the lady’s category, Mrs Lamin Ahmen, the Lady Captain of the IBB Golf club, won the overall best trophy while Mrs Ann Abinuku got the runners up category.

On the standard of play at the championship, Young-Chaet said that he was impressed by the quality of players and the organisational dexterity exhibited by the IBB International Gulf Club.

He noted that the game played a significant role in building bond of friendship amongst the people and players in the oil industry.

“The game of golf is good in unifying the people, there are a lot of companies from South Korea operating in the oil and gas industry, and many of them are good at the game of golf.

” I have been here for about six months and playing golf here at IBB course. It has shown that the standard is high; I played through in all the 18 holes and it is very great experience,” the envoy said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

