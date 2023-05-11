NCDMB assures host community as Odukpani Oil & Gas Park set for operations

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has assured that host community is being carried along as the Nigerian Oil & Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) in Odukpani, Cross River, gets ready to commence operations.

Ginah O. Ginah, General Manager of Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination Division at the NCDMB, gave the assurance on Thursday during a media tour of the Park.

The facilities at the Park, which is sitting on 25 hectares of land are at various level of completion just as interested companies have been sending applications to secure spaces at the Park.

The director said provisions have been made for the host community to ensure indigenes are carried along properly in line with the Community Guideline Content developed by the NCDMB.

According to him, the Odukpani Park is already supplying the host community with clean water.

Other benefits due to the host community include: employment opportunities, training for unskilled and semi-skilled indigenes, capacity building as well as scholarship programs.

The Odukpani Park and the one in Bayelsa are being developed in conjunction with key International Oil Companies (IOC) and geared towards achieving full industrialisation.

The parks would incubate the manufacturing of equipment components utilized in the oil and gas industry.

To encourage companies to move into the Park, Dr. Ginah said the federal government recently approved a $50 million fund for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme (NOGAPS) product manufacturing line.

According to the general manager, arrangements have been made to ensure seamless operations by provding adequate security made up of combined team of mobile policemen and local security men.

Speaking about the facilities at the Park, the Site Engineer said the Administrative block which houses a banking hall, restaurant and sick bay is completed.

The capacity building block is also fully ready. It has an auditorium that sits 200 people with 6 classrooms for training purposes.

Oher facilities include state-of-the-art Information Technology Centre (ICT), hostels, water treatment building, recreation area, Helipad, maintenance building, fire service, security gate house and Mini Parks.

The NCDMB is also working to develop oil and gas Parks at Oguta in Imo, at Onne in Akwa Ibom, Ilaje in Ondo State and in Delta.