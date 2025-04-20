NCDF opens applications for the 2025 Fortune Entrepreneur Accelerator, Summit & Venture Capital Programme.

The Nigerian Capital Development Fund, NCDF, in collaboration with the National Board for Technology Incubation and the London School of Social Enterprise and Sustainable Economics has officially announced the Call for Applications for the Fortune Entrepreneur Accelerator, Summit & Venture Capital Programme.

This transformative initiative, scheduled to culminate in a national summit in Benin City, Edo State in September 2025, is designed to identify, develop, and fund Nigeria’s next generation of 1,000 high-potential startups across strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, creative industries, and climate innovation.

At the heart of the programme is the NCDF Opportunity Growth Fund, a dedicated venture capital vehicle providing up to ₦50 million in equity investment to selected startups. The fund aims to generate over $10 billion in long-term value, supporting Nigeria’s goals of wealth creation, youth empowerment, and industrial innovation.

“The Fortune Entrepreneur Programme is more than a start-up support initiative — it is a national platform to build unicorn enterprises that will drive Nigeria’s innovation economy. With the right support and capital, Nigerian entrepreneurs can build companies that rival the best in the world”, the Executive Chairman of NCDF, Hareter Babatunde Oralusi explained.

Programme Highlights Include:

“The 8-week accelerator program offers several key benefits for participating startups:

“From your document: 1. Business Development: The program provides comprehensive business development support to help startups refine their business models, strategies, and operations.

“Compliance Training: Participants receive training on compliance requirements, ensuring that their businesses adhere to relevant regulations and standards.

“Investment Readiness Support: The accelerator prepares startups for investment by enhancing their readiness to attract and secure funding from investors. These benefits are designed to equip startups with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed and scale their businesses effectively.

“The Fortune Entrepreneur Summit in Benin City, Edo State (September 2025), with live startup pitches, exhibitions, masterclasses, and investor engagement

“Access to venture capital funding and long-term scale-up support from NCDF Opportunity Growth Fund. Participation Fee: ₦50,000.

“Eligibility Criteria:

Nigerian entrepreneurs aged 18–45

Startups at the idea, MVP, or growth stage

Women-led, youth-driven, and tech-enabled businesses

Strong social and economic impact potential.”