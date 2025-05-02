NCDC warns of cholera surge, gives updates on other outbreaks

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following a significant surge in cholera cases across 30 Local Government Areas

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following a significant surge in cholera cases across 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in nine states.

During a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, expressed concern over the rising number of cholera infections as the rainy season begins.

He warned that the situation posed a serious public health threat.

“As of April 28, 2025, over 1,141 suspected cholera cases and 30 deaths have been reported across multiple states, with Bayelsa, Lagos, Abia, and Zamfara among the most affected,” he said.

Idris attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation, inadequate access to clean water, and widespread open defecation.

He said the NCDC was working in collaboration with state governments, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and development partners to strengthen surveillance, improve access to oral rehydration therapy, and promote hygiene education.

On Lassa fever, he reported a decline in weekly cases but warned that the disease remained persistent in endemic states such as Edo, Ondo, and Bauchi.

“We must not relax. The virus is still circulating in the rodent population,” he cautioned.

He also noted continued transmission of Mpox, with recent cases reported in Lagos, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“While no deaths have been recorded in the past month, the virus continues to spread through close contact,” he added.

On Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), Idris stated that outbreaks had occurred in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Yobe states, predominantly affecting children and young adults.

He said vaccination campaigns were underway in high-burden areas, supported by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Gavi.

Idris further emphasised the urgent need for the rational use of antibiotics in managing the ongoing outbreaks, warning that misuse, particularly in cholera and Lassa fever treatment, could worsen antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“We must remind our health workers and communities that not every illness requires antibiotics.

“Inappropriate use during outbreaks is a silent pandemic that could undermine our ability to treat infections in the future,” he warned.

He urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures such as regular hand washing, proper waste disposal, and early medical attention when symptoms of any of the listed diseases were observed.

“Public health is a shared responsibility,” Idris said, calling on the media and civil society groups to support risk communication and community engagement efforts.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)