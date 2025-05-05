NCDC urges stronger hand hygiene culture in healthcare

As part of activities to mark the 2025 World Hand Hygiene Day, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has emphasised that hand hygiene is not just a clinical procedure.

By Abujah Racheal

It is a moral obligation and a public health imperative that must be embedded in the culture of healthcare delivery nationwide.

Dr Tochi Okwor, Head of Disease Prevention and Control at the NCDC, said this on Monday during a commemorative event held at Maitama District Hospital in Abuja.

Okwor reiterated that hand hygiene remained one of the most effective measures for preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), limiting the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and ultimately saving lives.

“The theme for 2025 campaign, ‘It Might Be Gloves. It’s Always Hand Hygiene,’ highlights the misconception that wearing gloves alone is enough to prevent infection.

“Gloves can become sources of contamination if not used properly or if hand hygiene is neglected before and after use.

“Glove stewardship, like antimicrobial stewardship, must be grounded in evidence, risk assessment, and responsible use,” she added.

Highlighting Nigeria’s progress in infection prevention and control (IPC), Okwor noted significant achievements, including the implementation of the Turn Nigeria Orange (TNO) movement, which assessed and strengthened IPC systems across the country.

She explained that the agency had established the Orange Network, a cohort of healthcare facilities serving as centres of excellence for IPC, antimicrobial stewardship (AMS), WASH, and diagnostics.

“Other key milestones include the launch of a national IPC policy and five-year strategic plan, the establishment of a dedicated IPC budget line at the federal level, and the training of more thsn 393 certified IPC professionals.

“We’ve also developed a draft IPC legal framework, formed operational technical working groups at national and state levels, and rolled out HAI surveillance systems for real-time infection detection and response,” she said.

While policies and protocols were vital, she emphasised that true progress lied in building a culture where hand hygiene was a lived practice embraced by healthcare workers, administrators, patients, and communities.

“We must move beyond compliance to foster a culture supported by leadership role-modelling, data-driven feedback, and patient empowerment,” Okwor said.

She noted that Nigeria’s IPC strategy aligned with the WHO’s Global IPC Strategy (2024–2030), supporting national health goals such as Universal Health Coverage and Primary Health Care revitalisation.

“Let every clean hand be a declaration that safety matters, that patients deserve better, and that no one should be harmed in the process of care,” she added.

Dr Rita Idemudia, Medical Director of Maitama District Hospital, stressed the significance of consistent hygiene practices in both healthcare and community settings.

“About 60 per cent of diseases can be prevented through proper hand hygiene,” she said, adding that regular handwashing was one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce infections and promote public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event lauded institutions like Maitama District Hospital for translating national IPC policies into practice, setting benchmarks in implementation and demonstrating a commitment to patient safety.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes May 5 each year as World Hand Hygiene Day to raise global awareness about the importance of clean hands in preventing infections and safeguarding healthcare systems.

The event ended with a call to action urging all healthcare stakeholders to recommit to hand hygiene as a life-saving practice, one that must never be overlooked, regardless of gloves or other protective equipment in use.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)