NCDC to step-up partnership with LUTH on health emergencies

By Abiodun ADr Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says the agency will continue to partner Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the areas of health emergencies and COVID-19 response.

Adetifa, who made this known on Friday when he visited LUTH said that NCDC’s official relationship with LUTH was very important.

According to him, NCDC relies on partnership with institutions like LUTH to help detect emergencies and look after COVID-19 patients.

The D-G stressed that the relationship between NCDC and LUTH would. continue.

Adetifa disclosed that NCDC had received approval to initiate the process of constructing a three-storey centre in LUTH with funds accessed from the World Bank.

Earlier, LUTH’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Chris Bode, said that the proposed 40-bed LUTH isolation centre was still on the drawing board.

Bode said that the project should be speedily brought on stream under the Director-General’s leadership.

He said that while many institutions had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, LUTH stepped up its efforts and did its best in contributing to the national efforts to contain the disease. (NAN)

