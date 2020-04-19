NCDC says reported cases of #COVID19 541 not 542

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that it erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti state, on Saturday which consequently gave the figure as 542.

The Centre tweeted through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov that the error was made in the verification process.

It therefore apologized to the government of Ekiti state and promised improve its quality control process.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.

“Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4.

“We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error.

“We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases,” the tweet read.