NCDC reports 91 new cases of #COVID19

April 22, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 91 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

The Centre in a tweet through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Wednesday night said Lagos recorded the highest number of 74.

It further gave the breakdown of the new cases by states as follows:

74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa.

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet read.




